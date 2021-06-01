Frontline workers can get 40% off Under Armour apparel right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While the practice of taking time to honor workers who have helped get us through the COVID-19 pandemic has, unfortunately, become less common in 2021, there are still some nice steps being taken to pay them back.

Trained professionals, from doctors, nurses, and first responders have been on the front lines providing health care for the sick and helping to get millions of people vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile in homes and classrooms around the country, teachers adjusted to at-home learning for months at a time, with some having to face an uneasy transition back to socially distant classrooms.

To show appreciation for the countless hours and hard work put in by all of these people, Under Armour has announced a series of discounts on its apparel for a limited time. The company, known for its athletic shoes, clothing and accessories (including a specially designed face mask for working out), wants these public servants to be decked out for summer fun in style and save some money, too.

From now until June 2, eligible shoppers can visit ID.me to verify their status as a first responder, medical practitioner, teacher or military service person. The online process takes less than a minute. Once you’ve been approved, you will receive a coupon worth up to 40% off Under Armour items or even a full purchase.

These discount coupons can be used for online shopping or at Under Armour locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Whether you’re looking for new pair of leggings for your next workout or a sweatshirt for those unexpectedly chilly summer nights, now is the time to grab some significant savings. As one of the many people who made a difference during the pandemic, you deserve a little shopping therapy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.