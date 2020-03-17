Free digital learning is available for students stuck at home

Science, art, and culture are just some of the resources to keep your students learning during the extended spring break.

Free digital learning platforms are available to keep students of all ages sharp and classroom ready.

Here is a list of a few digital platforms:

Libby is a reading app much like the library, where users can check out digital books.

GoNoodle is a platform to get your children moving and mindful with physical activity.

Mystery Science has lesson plans for children from kindergarten to 5th grade on an assortment of scientific subjects.

SmartMusic is a platform for musicians to study up on sheet music, sight reading and more, though not entirely free of charge, the platform has a free trail for users.

Studies have proven during extended periods of downtime, children's reading and other learning levels begin to drop.

It is recommended that parents keep students active and ready to learn!