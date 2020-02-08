Feb. 8 marks first ever Global Movie Day

Right in the heart of Oscar season, the second Saturday in February celebrates Global Movie Day to honor the way movies have captured audiences’ hearts and minds around the world for over 100 years.

According to the National Day Calender, you can observe Global Movie Day by watching and discussing movies that have inspired you throughout the years. They also encourage people to share movie recommendations and discover ones you’ve never seen, and rewatch your favorite movies with friends or visit your local theater to see something new.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences founded Global Movie Day in 2020 to celebrate the power of movies to reach, connect, and inspire people across the globe.

On Jan. 15th, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the Global Movie Day to be observed on the 2nd Saturday in February, annually.

