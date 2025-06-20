'You’re gonna need a bigger boat': Jaws celebrates 50 years

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Friday, June 20, 2025, marks 50 years since the release of Jaws, the Steven Spielberg classic that revolutionized the horror genre and became a cultural phenomenon.

Released in 1975, Jaws terrified moviegoers with the story of a great white shark terrorizing a small coastal town, ultimately changing how audiences viewed both horror films and ocean swimming. Spielberg was just 26 years old when he directed the film, which has since become a household name and spawned the now-annual Shark Week television event.

The movie’s impact extended beyond the box office. Its portrayal of sharks led to a nationwide spike in fear of the animals and contributed to increased trophy hunting, which played a role in the decline of shark populations in the decades that followed.

As Jaws turns 50, its legacy continues to shape both Hollywood storytelling and conversations around ocean conservation.