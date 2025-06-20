Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'You’re gonna need a bigger boat': Jaws celebrates 50 years

Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Friday, June 20, 2025, marks 50 years since the release of Jaws, the Steven Spielberg classic that revolutionized the horror genre and became a cultural phenomenon.

Released in 1975, Jaws terrified moviegoers with the story of a great white shark terrorizing a small coastal town, ultimately changing how audiences viewed both horror films and ocean swimming. Spielberg was just 26 years old when he directed the film, which has since become a household name and spawned the now-annual Shark Week television event.

The movie’s impact extended beyond the box office. Its portrayal of sharks led to a nationwide spike in fear of the animals and contributed to increased trophy hunting, which played a role in the decline of shark populations in the decades that followed.

As Jaws turns 50, its legacy continues to shape both Hollywood storytelling and conversations around ocean conservation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood