Val Kilmer, acclaimed actor of Top Gun and Batman Forever, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (KXXV) — Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, has died at the age of 65.

Kilmer rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, delivering memorable performances as Iceman in Top Gun (1986) and as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991). He later portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995), solidifying his status as a Hollywood icon.

In recent years, Kilmer battled throat cancer, which significantly affected his voice and health. Despite his illness, he made a triumphant return to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), reprising his role as Iceman in an emotional reunion with Tom Cruise’s Maverick.

Kilmer’s career spanned decades, with roles in films such as Tombstone (1993), Heat (1995), and The Saint (1997). His versatility and dedication to his craft earned him a loyal fan base and widespread respect in the entertainment industry.

Details regarding funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.