History made: Lizzo plays 'priceless' 200-year-old crystal flute belonging to 4th president

No one else has ever played the flute before, according to the Library of Congress
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 20:55:21-04

WASHINGTON — Award-winning singer and rapper Lizzo has broken a record once again.

On Tuesday at her concert in Washington, D.C., Lizzo played a 200-year-old flute made from crystal that was once owned by the fourth U.S. president, James Madison.

The "About Damn Time" was loaned to perform the crystal flute by the Library of Congress after Librarian Carla Hayden tweeted to the popstar about the collection of world-class flutes, according to the Library's blog.

The blog stated the flute was specifically created for the former president in 1813 by Frenchman Claude Laurent, who engraved the flute's silver joint with Madison's name.

It was a gift from Laurent in honor of Madison's inauguration and was rescued by his wife Dolley during the War of 1812 after British troops stormed and burned down the White House.

Before performing using the priceless flute in the U.S. Capital, she met with the Library of Congress to practice, learn how to manage the flute, and see their vast collection of over 1,800 flutes.

While on stage and before playing, Lizzo referred to the flute as "playing out of a wine glass."

"NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE," tweeted the singer. "IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE."

"...I just twerked and played James Madison's flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" Lizzo said after playing.

For those concerned about the flute and possible damage, the Library of Congress stated that the Music Division curators ensured the centuries-old flute can be played safely, something Lizzo pokes fun at.

The flute has since been returned with Capitol Police escorting it to its proper place.

Washington, D.C. was the third concert of 23 she has for her "Special" tour. Three performances will be held in Austin, Dallas, and Houston towards the end of October.

