David H.K. Bell, actor in live-action Lilo & Stitch, dies at 46

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — David Hekili Kenui Bell, who made his feature film debut in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died, family and authorities confirmed.

According to the New York Post, Bell passed away on June 12 at 2:26 p.m., confirmed by Hawai‘i police. He was 46.

His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, writing, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

Details surrounding the cause of death have not been publicly released.