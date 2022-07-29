Beyoncé is back in the studio and breaks our souls with newest album

HOUSTON — Queen Bey is back in the studio after six years and breaks our souls with her newest music!

At midnight Friday, Beyoncé released her seventh solo album "act i RENAISSANCE," with 16 songs. Beyoncé said on her official website the album is a three-part project. At this time, the dates for the remaining parts have not been disclosed.

Beyoncé mentioned on her website her album was leaked early on Wednesday, yet the BeyHive waited patiently to listen together as a whole and not partake in the leak- something she said was greatly appreciated Friday.

The Houston native also mentioned in a heartfelt and inspiring note that she gives thanks to her family and said the album was recorded over the course of three years; throughout the pandemic.

Beyoncé's last released solo album was the visual and 'iconic' "Lemonade" in 2016.

Beyoncé alludes to the infamous discotheque Studio 54 nightclub with her recreation of its 'symbol' as her album cover. The music brings back the '70s with the disco vibe in its songs.

When listening to the album, the songs play right after the other, giving the illusion of it being one long song with the beats and tempo flowing with one another, so don't skip between the tracks and disrupt the flow!

"act i RENAISSANCE" is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.