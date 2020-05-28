Enter to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has officially begun!

The house in the Lorena-Hewitt-Waco area has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, has an estimated 1,700 square feet and has an estimated value of $250,000.

The house is located at 10453 Fallen Leaf Dr. in Waco.

You can buy your tickets now for $100. You can purchase multiple tickets.

The house will be given away on Aug. 13, 2020.

Each ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. With people's support, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Click here to purchase your ticket.