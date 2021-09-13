This company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies

If you’re a horror movie fan, and I mean really a fan, there’s an opportunity to take your fandom to the next level and actually get paid to watch some scary flicks.

FinanceBuzz is looking for someone willing to watch and rate 13 scary movies to see if a movie’s budget impacts how scary a film is. According to the website, horror movies are the most profitable genre of films, regardless of their budget.

So, if chosen, you’ll be wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you watch the films to see which ones make your heart flutter the fastest. You’ll be asked to rank the movies based on how big you think their production budgets were.

Along with the FitBit, you’ll also get a $50 gift card to cover the cost of movie rentals and $1,300 for your time.

You will be required to watch 13 movies from a list, so you cannot choose them yourself. FinanceBuzz says they are 13 of the scariest movies ever made and a mix of high-budget and low-budget films. The 13 movies are listed below:

“Saw”

“The Amityville Horror”

“A Quiet Place”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Candyman”

“Insidious”

“The Blair Witch Project”

“Sinister”

“Get Out”

“The Purge”

“Halloween” (2018)

“Paranormal Activity”

“Annabelle”

If you’re a big enough horror fan to apply for the gig, it’s likely that you’ve already seen most, if not all, of these films, but with Halloween right around the corner, now is the perfect time for a re-watch.

To apply, just visit FinanceBuzz’s website and fill out a short form. You’ll answer questions including “What is your all-time favorite horror movie and why?” and “Do you have any special memories tied to horror movies that you would like to share?”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 26 at midnight, with the selected candidate being notified by Oct. 1. If chosen, you will have from Oct. 9-18 to watch the movies and complete the assignment, so you’ll have to watch at least two movies on some of the days to fit them all in.

Adobe

Will you be submitting an application in hopes of getting paid to watch some scary movies?