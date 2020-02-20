College Station's 2019 economic growth promises big things for the future

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station is growing and fast, between new homes and businesses 2019 was a year of success. Not only benefiting those who live there but the ones visiting and those who are working to make the community a better place.

"Having a strong and vibrant retail community not only helps with quality of life," Natalie Ruiz, Director of Economic Development said, "It also helps sales tax growth to help fund basic services like fire and police and our park system."

In Brazos County, they saw increase in more than 400 jobs in 2019. With the expansion of the Rellis Texas A&M campus adding the new Army Futures program, it gives incentive for others moving into the area.

"That's another $130 million in capital investment and the technology that comes along with that and the product testing we're hoping some jobs really spin off," Ruiz said.

Sophomores Mariana Lopez and Robert Parr love trying new places to eat and always wonder where they'll be going next.

"You always see some construction going on around town so that's exciting to see what's going to pop and also some more chain places is cool," Lopez said.

With local and chain businesses. things to do not only is great for a town but the jobs it provides is even better.

"To your economy jobs is the number one thing that can really impact and diversify our economy." Ruiz said.

Fuji is a main contributor to the economy in College Station and they will be adding an expansion to their process innovation center and that will bring 100 jobs to the area with salaries as high as $80,000.

The city is also talking with a Texan-loved gas station, Buc-ee's. Although nothing is set in stone, Ruiz says adding a gas station like that would help put their city on the map.

More exciting news, is the city will see a Dunkin' Donuts open this year. A location has not been released yet but many will get to finally have their Dunkin' fix.