Celebrate the start of spring with free cones at Dairy Queen March 19

To celebrate spring season and celebrate the start of warmer weather, Dairy Queen will be offering its annual free ice cream cones!

Dairy Queen will be offering free Soft Serve cones on March 19, the first day of spring.

Dairy Queen partners up each year on the first day of spring with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for its annual fundraiser and Free Cone day.

You can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone (limit one per customer, while supplies last) at participating locations on March 19.

