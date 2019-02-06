Carlos Rosas

Carlos joined KXXV as a producer in July of 2025. He spent two years at his first station in Boise, Idaho as the PM producer for CBS 2 and before that 1 year in Pheonix, Arizona as a board operator and intern for KTAR radio.

Carlos completed his associate's degree in communication from Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona and currently finishing his bachelor's degree in political science from Troy University with plans of obtaining a master's degree.

In his free time Carlos loves attending different events across the country, particularly in Las Vegas, NV, to watch boxing and UFC events. He is a self-proclaimed Pro Wrestling Guru because of his longtime love affair with WWE. Outside of watching and attending sporting events he is a big advocate from health, bodybuilding and loves running 5K races for charities.