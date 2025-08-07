Texas A&M volleyball team earns highest preseason poll ranking in program history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M volleyball team secured its highest preseason ranking in program history, coming in at No. 9 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Poll released Wednesday.

This historic ranking surpasses the Aggies' previous best of No. 13, set in 1997. It also marks the team’s first appearance in the preseason poll since 2016, when they were ranked No. 16.

The Aggies are building on a strong 2024 season, which saw them reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and achieve their highest win total since 2019, finishing with a record of 21-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play. The team brings back 11 players from last year’s roster and welcomes a top recruiting class, ranked No. 7 in the nation, along with a standout outside hitter acquired through the transfer portal.

Texas A&M is set to kick off its 2025 campaign at the AVCA First Serve event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Aug. 25, where they will face No. 11 Minnesota.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.