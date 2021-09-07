Texas A&M's head yell leader responds to coarse fan chants at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Head Yell Leader, Memo Salinas, has responded to coarse fan chants made by Aggies this Sunday at Kyle Field.

In a campus-wide email, Salinas shared that while the Aggies appreciated the enthusiasm... A&M's Core Values still need to be represented at all sporting events.

"Texas A&M is a cut above the rest" said Salinas in the email. "As Aggies, we show and live out our Core Values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service in all that we do"

Salinas went on to add that booing and chanting obscenities do not reflect Aggie culture as well.

“Whenever we disagree with something, especially at a sporting event, we have always expressed our disapproval in a unique way — by hissing” Salinas said. “This is a way to distinguish ourselves from every other fanbase in the country, another tradition that has set us apart from all the others.”

In his closing, Salinas urged fans to help support the Aggie tradition of "good sportsmanship" and being a "world-class fan base".

As Texas A&M gears up for their upcoming football game against Colorado on Sept. 11, Salinas closed by thanking Aggies for the opportunity to lead as the head yell leader.

“Thank you for your constant love and support for Aggie Football and our student athletes and for making Texas A&M the best university,” Salinas said. “It is an honor that is second to none to get to lead you, the 12th Man, the greatest fanbase in college sports.”

To read his full email address, continue below.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!