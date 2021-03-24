Texas A&M elects first Hispanic Head Yell Leader

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M students elected the Yell Leaders for the 2021-22 school year, including Head Yell Leader Guillermo “Memo” Salinas ’22.

Salinas is the University's first Hispanic Yell Leader.

So what are Yell Leaders?

Yell Leaders, are the official spirit organization at Texas A&M. Every year, five students are elected by the student body, who lead Aggie fans in the school’s traditional “Yells” during athletic and other student events.

Salinas of Laredo, Texas, will be joined by fellow Senior Yell Leader Woods Johnson and Noah Ferguson. The Junior Yell Leaders being Zac Cross and Kipp Knecht.

Last school year, Salinas made history as the first Hispanic person to be elected Yell Leader.

“It is an honor and privilege and extremely exciting of course, but most importantly it is a responsibility,” Salinas said. “It’s a responsibility to represent Texas A&M and the 12th Man by living out our university’s core values in everything I do.”

A member of Squadron 17 in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Salinas is involved in a variety of Corps and university organizations such as Maroon Coat and Ross Volunteer and is an honor roll student both within the Corps and in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences.

Keller Cox'21, Head Yell Leader 2020-21, said he is confident in Salinas's ability to lead his fellow Aggies next year.

“Memo is a hard worker and exemplifies the Aggie Spirit in everything he does,” Cox said. “As Aggieland moves toward returning to normal, his leadership will be essential in teaching and carrying out traditions at this great university.”

Founding Member of the Former Yell Leader Association, Neal Adams ’68, added that Salinas's selection as Head Yell Leader is a testament to every Aggie's commitment to embody the university's Core Values. “Memo represents, in every part of his being, our six Core Values and as Head Yell Leader, he will lead the 12th Man with honor and dignity, consistent with those values,” he said.

This Spring, in collaboration with the Texas A&M Foundation, the Division of Student Affairs is launching a new campaign to raise both awareness and funds for the Yell Leader program.

Kicking off in April, the campaign hopes to raise $2 million in scholarships for Yell Leaders, $1.5 million in operating funds for the program, and $1.5 million for a Midnight Yell Practice endowment.

To donate, visit the Texas A&M University Yell Leader Campaign website or contact David Wilkinson, assistant vice president for development, at givetostudentaffairs@txamfoundation.com or 979-458-1689.

