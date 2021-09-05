Aggies celebrate the return of the football season and tailgating

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Earlier today, thousands of Aggie football fans gathered outside Kyle Field for the first home game of the season.

While the pandemic has impacted many plans here in Aggieland - one thing is for certain. The 12th Man Spirit lives on.

Ranked #6 in the nation by a recent AP poll, Aggie fans were not only excited - but ready for this return to normalcy.

"Last year was almost heartbreaking," said Benjamin Knox, Aggie Alum from Class of 90'. "But it's very exciting to be back and experience the Texas Aggie enthusiasm and spirit"

A sentiment also felt by Aggie Alum Madeline Terolin from the Class of 08'. An Aggie whose road to the game was actually quite the journey.

"I actually live in Cleveland, Ohio right now," said Terolin. "I just want them to beat the hell out of Kent State because they’re from Ohio and we need to show them what Aggieland’s all about!”

Indeed, with this year also being the Aggie's centennial, today's game also landed on the 20th anniversary of the 'Red, White and Blue' game back in 2001.

"I'm really proud to be a part of the Red, White, and Blue game." said Aggie Alum Shelby Schuester from the class of 17'." To continue another great tradition at A&M and to continue to honor the military culture that’s so engrained here."

For Aggie's today like Kayla, honoring this nation's history is not only an exciting experience, but a first.

“It just means so much to be a part of the Red, White, and Blue game," Kayla said. "I was born in 02’ so I didn’t get to experience the first one and it’s just a real honor to be here today!”

As Aggies reflect back on the nation's past, today's game carried many different sentiments across the main campus.

However, one thing was shared amongst every Aggie Football fan... a sense of pride, as they got to watch their team hit the field just like old times.

Texas A&M's next football game is scheduled against the Colorado Buffalos on Sept 11.

