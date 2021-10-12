Texas A&M fined $100,000 for fans storming field following upset of No 1. Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was fined $100,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday’s upset of No. 1 Alabama.

The unranked Aggies won 41-38 on a field goal as time expired.

Fans then rushed the field to celebrate, violating the Southeastern Conference’s “access to competition area policy.”

According to the policy, "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

The SEC said the policy is for the safety of both players and fans.

The money will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Texas A&M was fined $50,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field following its 74-72 seven-overtime victory over LSU.

If it happens a third time, the SEC could fine Texas A&M up to $250,000.