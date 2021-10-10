Watch
Texas A&M upsets No. 1 Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field

Sam Craft/AP
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) dives over the goal line for a touchdown as Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Isaiah Spiller, Brian Branch
Posted at 10:55 PM, Oct 09, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M won a thriller at Kyle Field, upsetting No. 1 Alabama 41-38.

After giving up the lead for the first time with 5:00 left in the 4th quarter, the Aggies tied the game at 38-38 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainias Smith.

The A&M defense forced a punt on Alabama’s next drive, giving the Aggies one last shot with 2:08 left in the game.

Calzada drove the Aggies back down the field.

Seth Small kicked a 28-yd FG to win the game as the clock expired.

