Texas A&M upsets No. 1 Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M won a thriller at Kyle Field, upsetting No. 1 Alabama 41-38.

After giving up the lead for the first time with 5:00 left in the 4th quarter, the Aggies tied the game at 38-38 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainias Smith.

The A&M defense forced a punt on Alabama’s next drive, giving the Aggies one last shot with 2:08 left in the game.

Calzada drove the Aggies back down the field.

Seth Small kicked a 28-yd FG to win the game as the clock expired.