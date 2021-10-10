Report: Texas A&M starting QB Haynes King likely done for season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King is reportedly done for the season.

King suffered a fractured leg Sept. 11 against Colorado and underwent surgery.

"We'll make sure he's fully healthy, but he's progressing,” A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday. “His mind is into every game plan and meeting."

But that might be wishful thinking.

Before kickoff of the Alabama game Saturday night at Kyle Field, CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl said Fisher told CBS it is unlikely King will return this season.

The Aggies are 1-2 since Zach Calzada took over at quarterback. The team also dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll.