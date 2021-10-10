Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Report: Texas A&M starting QB Haynes King likely done for season

items.[0].image.alt
Sam Craft/AP
Injured Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) talks with Texas A&M quarterback Cooper McCollum (22) before the start of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Haynes King Cooper McCollum Texas A&M football
Posted at 7:39 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 20:42:06-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King is reportedly done for the season.

King suffered a fractured leg Sept. 11 against Colorado and underwent surgery.

"We'll make sure he's fully healthy, but he's progressing,” A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday. “His mind is into every game plan and meeting."

But that might be wishful thinking.

Before kickoff of the Alabama game Saturday night at Kyle Field, CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl said Fisher told CBS it is unlikely King will return this season.

The Aggies are 1-2 since Zach Calzada took over at quarterback. The team also dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.