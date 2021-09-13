Texas A&M QB Haynes King undergoes surgery for 'crack in his lower leg,' out until at least mid-October: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's starting quarterback is out until at least mid-October, according to a report.

Haynes King injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Saturday’s 10-7 win over Colorado.

During his weekly news conference Monday afternoon, head coach Jimbo Fisher said King underwent surgery for a “crack in his lower leg.”

Fisher said the operation went as well as could be expected, but he would not say how much time King is expected to miss.

“I’m not a doctor and I’m not going so say,” Fisher said. “When you’re healed, you’re healed. We would never play him before in any way shape or form before that.”

King’s backup, Zach Calzada, struggled for most of the game on Saturday. But he came through in the clutch, throwing an 18-yard touchdown to running back Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 left in the game.

“I feel really comfortable with (Calzada) doing things after, especially watching him, the character he grew up with (against Colorado) and to come back and make the plays he had to make at the end of that game for us a chance to win it,” said Fisher. “I’m very proud of him.”

Fisher was not real clear about who would be the new backup. He said Eli Stowers, who converted to tight end, and Blake Bost are in the mix.

The Aggies' next game is against New Mexico on Saturday at Kyle Field.