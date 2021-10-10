Aggieland celebrates historic win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming off the heels of Texas A&M's epic win over No. 1-ranked Alabama, Aggieland is in full celebration mode.

This was no ordinary football game. Fans say there was something unique in the air.

“When you walked into the stadium you knew something special was going to happen that night,” said Michael Mcginniss, a father of two Texas A&M students.

The stadium was filled with proud alumni like Shelly Plumley.

”It was incredible — nobody sat, people were on their feet," said Plumley, A&M class of 2001. "People were loud. You could not hear people talking next to you. The 12th man was there more than I’ve ever seen."

And proud parents.

”Totally unexpected it always gets better," said Toby Martinez, father of an A&M student. "The magnitude of that specific game and the win just made it that much more elevated.”

But it doesn’t get better than this, freshman Kaitlyn Plumley said, adding it was an experience like no other.

”It’s really cool to be able to just experience all the Aggies, the environment of it and the spirit of the 12th man," she said.

The Aggies squeezed out the 41-38 win against Alabama with a field goal — and the stadium went wild.

“When we were walking down after the game, everybody was singing the spirit song, and high fiving, and cheering together, like you’d all come together a hundred thousand of you. Aggie family, that’s what it is,” Plumley said.

The Aggies are the first team to defeat Alabama since 2019.

”I’ve got goosebumps talking about it right now, you know 12 hours later," Mcginniss said. "It’s something to be very proud of and the kids they fought, they had ups and downs, and then the crowd when [the A&M quarterback] got hurt and came back it was epic. I’ll never forget that."