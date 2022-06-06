Texas A&M confirms Kyle Rittenhouse not admitted for Fall 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kyle Rittenhouse will not be attending Texas A&M University this Fall, officials confirmed.

In an official statement, the university stated that Rittenhouse, "has not been admitted as a student this Fall."

Rittenhouse had announced on a radio show earlier that he plans on attending the College Station campus.

However, he did not specify whether he had applied and got in or that he is going to apply in the future.

"I’m gonna be going there, and it’s gonna be awesome," Rittenhouse said in the interview.

“Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”

The Illinois teen was acquitted last November of fatally shooting two people and wonder several others during a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin.

In order to have been considered for admission, Rittenhouse would have had to submit an application this March.

With that said, should he want to attend this Spring, the deadline to apply is between Aug. 1 and Dec. 1.

Rittenhouse has taken to Instagram several times to document his time visiting Aggieland - leading many to believe he would be moving to Brazos County in the near future.

"I'm thinking about staying," Rittenhouse said in a photo caption.

During the interview, Rittenhouse also said he was open to the idea of joining the Corps of Cadets, but is still just considering it.

Previously, while under trial, Rittenhouse said he was taking online courses at Arizona State University.

However, the university would later confirm that he had never gone through the admission process and was not enrolled.

Rittenhouse has been acquitted by a jury for several charges - including homicide - following a high-profile trial where he said he acted in self-defense when he shot two protesters.

Rittenhouse was 17-years-old at that time.

The then teen said he had traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin to "protect the streets from protesters" following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Texas A&M has an admission rate of 68 percent and an undergraduate population of over 70,000 students.