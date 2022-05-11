'Ready or not': Aggies share mixed reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse possibly enrolling

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Another social media post from Kyle Rittenhouse is drawing speculation and mixed reaction from students speculating he plans to attend Texas A&M University.

The Illinois teen garnered national attention for the shootings of three people, killing two at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2020.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges when a jury found him not guilty in November last year.

The 19-year-old first drew speculation about possibly attending Texas A&M University back on April 30, following a post on his Instagram account.

On May 2, KRHD News confirmed with A&M University that Rittenhouse has not officially enrolled.

On Monday, May 9, Rittenhouse's post to his Twitter account drew even more speculation about his possible intentions to attend Texas A&M.

Reactions from current Aggies have ranged greatly.

"I would feel extremely unsafe, and like my university doesn't care about anything valid," Texas A&M student Brionna Williams said.

Meanwhile, another Aggie student, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed the opposite opinion.

"I think it's great,"

"I think that this is the place for Kyle Rittenhouse if he wants to college,

"I think a lot of the people who are against it are just the ones that don't know what they're talking about." the anonymous student said.

All the while, other students said they felt indifferent towards the possibility of Rittenhouse becoming an Aggie.

"He's definitely going to draw a lot of attention," Texas A&M student Kunle Kolawole said.

"Obviously he drew attention nationwide,

"So I just think the school is going to make sure at the end of the day, students are safe, and students of my color are safe," Kolawole said.

"Personally, I'm not worried about anything."

However, as of May 11, no public records indicate that Rittenhouse will be coming to Aggieland this fall.