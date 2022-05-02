Kyle Rittenhouse considers attending Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with the possibility of becoming an Aggie.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old Rittenhouse — who gained attention after shooting and killing a protester at a Black Lives Matter protest — posed on a large chair with the Texas A&M University's logo.

He captioned his picture, "I'm thinking about staying."

His comment section was filled with mostly positive comments, but there was a small minority expressing disdain; some saying "actually not welcome here" and "no we wouldn't" in response to comments sharing their welcome of him possibly attending the school.

Rittenhouse shot and killed a protester at a protest about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police, and the lack of charges against the officer.

Rittenhouse, who was later found not guilty, gained many supporters, having been featured in Podcasts and appeared in interviews, including with Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

Alongside gaining supporters, Rittenhouse has gained adversaries as well with people protesting his acquittal and accusing him of socializing with white supremacists.

Rittenhouse did not state what discipline he would pursue.