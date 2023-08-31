O.W. Sadberry Intermediate School holds dedication ceremony

BRYAN, Texas — O.W. Sadberry Intermediate School held its dedication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the construction of the school with district staff, students and the community.

During the ceremony, attendees heard remarks from the late Oliver Wayne Sadberry Sr.'s family who is the school's namesake and district staff like Principal Alfred Scott and Superintendent Ginger Carrabine.

Students performed songs and the school's chant.

The ceremony ended with a ribbon-cutting, officially letting the public know they are part of the school.

Principal Scott says the ceremony meant the world to him and says the community can expect more events from the school like open house and intramural sports.

"It took a lot of planning. This has been a long process. Just to see this come into fruition, to see the family cutting the ribbon and to be a part of it is huge for me as principal," Scott says.

The program was followed by a reception and a tour of the school.