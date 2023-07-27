O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate School construction nearly complete: What your child can expect on first day

BRYAN, Texas — Alfred Scott remembers what it was like when he was starting school nearly 35 years ago.

"I still remember being a student at Crockett Elementary and just getting up for the first day of school, and I was wondering 'Would I have any friends? Would the food be good? Would anyone like me?'," Scott said.

Now, as principal of Bryan ISD's newest school O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate School, he plans to help other students like him once construction is complete.

Construction crews are putting the final touches on the school — painting walls, moving furniture and installing other projects like emergency defibrillators ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Director of Construction and Energy Management for Bryan ISD Paul Buckner says the idea for this nearly 150,000 square foot project began in 2019.

Four years later, he is excited to see his work come to life.

"The highlight, so far, of one of my projects is this school," Buckner said.

"This is the first new school that Bryan ISD has built since the early 2000's."

The project hasn't always been easy.

Buckner says they dealt with supply chain issues, forcing them to switch to different brands, and construction delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he says everything is in and almost ready for fifth and sixth grade students to start learning.

"It’s kind of like surreal that kids will be in this building just here in a couple weeks when it’s just been me and construction guys for the past couple years now," Buckner said.

Buckner gave 15ABC a tour of the school to show what your child can expect on the first day of school

Your student can expect to learn inside and outside the classroom.

With four different hallways called "pods", they can learn from doors that also serve as whiteboards.

They can visit classrooms devoted to the arts like drama, choir, art and orchestra or if your student is more into sports, they can visit one of the two gyms.

The library is fully stocked with books, and the lunchroom offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Scott says the school is beautiful but is most excited to see the school's impact on students.

“I want to make sure more kids are successful in what they do in any endeavor, they can be a teacher, lawyer, doctor, anything”

Sadberry will open its doors to fifth graders on Aug. 10, the first day of school, and will open to sixth graders next year.

The district also plans to hold an official dedication ceremony on Aug. 30.