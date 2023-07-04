Local fireworks business sees sales despite city fireworks ban

BRYAN, Texas — Setting off fireworks within Bryan or College Station city limits is illegal, but one local fireworks business is still seeing hundreds of customers.

Husband and wife Rick and Marla Young own R&M Fireworks stand.

Their business started 23 years ago as a housewarming idea with friends.

“Twenty-three years ago, we built a house. We were moving in right in April. Fourth of July seemed great, had a Fourth of July party for our housewarming. Everyone enjoyed and wanted to continue," Rick Young says.

They made it a theme until realizing the amount of money they were spending on fireworks. They realized they could buy in bulk and sell fireworks at a lower price.

Now the couple sells fireworks every year during holidays like New Years and the Fourth of July. They even conduct displays for events like weddings.

Both say they never thought their business would grow to what it is now.

"It's really kind of amazing, that it's grown the way that it has," Young says.

Bryan and College Station both have fireworks banned for Independence Day since there is an increased risk of fire due to dry weather in the summer.

But the couple encourages people to shoot fireworks outside the city and offers safety tips after every sale like avoiding tall, dry grass, shooting in open areas and making sure a bucket of water or hose is nearby in case of a fire.

"As long as everyone shoots responsibly, life is always good, and we can enjoy ourselves," Young says.