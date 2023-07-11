Gogh Gogh Coffee Shop reopens after hit-and-run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A car crashed through Gogh Gogh Coffee Shop on South Texas Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, but the shop is still open and serving coffee.

Evan Morrison, the owner, says his motivation for reopening was serving the community.

"We just want to be a consistent place where the community can come and mingle with each other and get great coffee," Morrison said.

Morrison, originally from New Hampshire got into the coffee business in 2019.

He says he has gotten to live out his dream of working coffee, but he doesn't want this crash to stop the business.

"Coffee was something I've always saw myself getting into, owning a coffee shop or being a roaster, and we got that opportunity in 2019."

Morrison says they got a call from their security alarm company the morning of the crash.

When they arrived, they saw a large hole in the storefront and police.

They initially thought it was a burglary until to speaking to police.

The College Station Police Department said it was a hit-and-run.

In a statement, the department said the crash is still under investigation, but know the identity of the person involved.

Morrison says the next steps are to rebuild.

The crash broke the window, bent metal framing and tore the bar off the wall.

He says they temporarily fixed the hole with wood panels but estimate spending at least 6 to 8 thousand dollars for repairs.

But he says they are always up for a challenge.

"We just looked at it as a challenge. Everyday good things happen, bad things happen. No matter what happens you just have to overcome."

Morrison says they are unsure how long the repairs will take but says the community can support by visiting the shop.