GoFundMe launched for aspiring Texas barber killed in 'targeted' home invasion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched for an aspiring College Station barber killed in a "targeted" home invasion.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed after three men forced their way into his residence, according to the College Station Police Department.

A murder warrant has since been issued for one of the three male suspects.

The search continues to identify the other two male suspects.

Security footage shows the three men, wielding firearms, knocking on the door and forcing their way inside the residence.

College Station police are asking anyone with information to call (979) 764-3600.

The family is now accepting donations to help cover funeral expenses.

"Any donation will be greatly appreciated and will go directly to his mother Angie Wortham," Michelle Ayala, GoFundMe organizer said.

"Please keep Rashawn's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Prior to his death, the family said Jones attended the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute n College Station

The family said Jones hoped to own a business to create a better life for his family.

To donate today, click here.