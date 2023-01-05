'Be on the look out' issued for 3 men tied to College Station murder

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police have issued a "be on the look out" (BOLO) for three men tied to a deadly targeted home invasion in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Circle Apartments.

Security footage shows the three men, wielding firearms, knocking on the door and forcing their way inside the residence.

Police are urging anyone information to call (979) 764-3600.

