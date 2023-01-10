Murder warrant issued for teen wanted for 'targeted' College Station home invasion: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a College Station man.

(College Station Police Department)

Censear Solomon, 17, is one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Circle Apartments.

(College Station Police Department)

Considered "armed and dangerous," the College Station Police Department is urging the public to call 911 immediately if they spot Solomon.

Police said the three men played a part in a "deadly targeted" home invasion where Jones was shot and killed late Tuesday night.

(College Station Police Department)

Security footage shows the three men, wielding firearms, knocking on the door and forcing their way inside the residence.

College Station police are asking anyone with information to call (979) 764-3600.

Jones' family and friends have since started a benefit hoping to raise money to cover the funeral costs.