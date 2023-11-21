Former Rockdale ISD teacher indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

ROCKDALE, Texas — A former Rockdale High School teacher has been indicted by a grand jury for having an improper relationship with a student.

Shawnee Despain, 24, was indicted on Nov. 16 for one second-degree felony charge of Improper Relationship between Educator/Student and one third-degree felony for Possession of Child Pornography according to a Milam County District Attorney's Office press release.

Despain resigned in September amid accusations of the relationship and turned herself into Rockdale Police Department on Nov. 7.

The DA said the incident is still under investigation by police, but she could face additional charges.