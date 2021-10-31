College Station police isolate suspected shooter, treating incident as 'barricaded subject'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are stating that the suspected shooter has been isolated to one apartment and that they are working the incident as a "barricaded subject".

Law enforcement was dispatched Sunday around 4 p.m. to Lake Walk at Traditions for a reported shooting.

The victim has since been transported via helicopter to a local hospital with "suspected serious injury".

Residents of the complex were told to shelter in place.

As of 6:07 p.m. residents are still being told to remain indoors with surrounding apartments to the barricade being evacuated.

However, several buildings are now being allowed to enter through a back entrance.

Law enforcement is currently working towards a peaceful resolution.

This incident remains an active scene, stay tuned as we update this story as more information is released.

UPDATE: Officers and paramedics responded to Lake Walk at Traditions (apartment complex) when a 911 caller said they’d been shot. The injured person was found and transported by helicopter to a local hospital with “suspected serious injury”. (1 of 4) — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021

