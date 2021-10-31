Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station police isolate suspected shooter, treating incident as 'barricaded subject'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 6:43 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 19:45:40-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are stating that the suspected shooter has been isolated to one apartment and that they are working the incident as a "barricaded subject".

Law enforcement was dispatched Sunday around 4 p.m. to Lake Walk at Traditions for a reported shooting.

The victim has since been transported via helicopter to a local hospital with "suspected serious injury".

Residents of the complex were told to shelter in place.

As of 6:07 p.m. residents are still being told to remain indoors with surrounding apartments to the barricade being evacuated.

However, several buildings are now being allowed to enter through a back entrance.

College Station Police Department Map (Twitter).PNG

Law enforcement is currently working towards a peaceful resolution.

This incident remains an active scene, stay tuned as we update this story as more information is released.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.