Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station police investigating shooting at apartment complex, residents asked to shelter in place

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 17:30:48-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.

Residents of the complex are being asked to shelter in place with their doors locked.

This incident remains an active scene, stay tuned as we update this story as more information is released.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.