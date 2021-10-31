College Station police investigating shooting at apartment complex, residents asked to shelter in place

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.

Residents of the complex are being asked to shelter in place with their doors locked.

This incident remains an active scene, stay tuned as we update this story as more information is released.

Shooting Investigation — Residents at Lake Walk at Traditions, 8175 Atlas Pear Drive, are asked to shelter in place (remain indoors w/ doors locked) pending further update or directions from officers on scene. This is an active scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/lg2ebXiQJf — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!