Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

College Station police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting

Pfluger's bond has been set at $15,000
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Brazos County Jail Department)
Brazos County Jail Department.PNG
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 12:31:48-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Sunday, the College Station Police Department arrested 27-year-old Zachary Carl Pfluger who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Pfluger allegedly opened fire and shot his friend near his chest, abdomen and pelvic area. The shooting occurred around 3:24 p.m. inside a unit at Lake Walk at Traditions.

Authorities said the victim was visiting Pfluger at his apartment as he was on his way to attend a wedding.

Pfluger was reportedly offended by what the victim was wearing and shot him.

Upon arrival, College Station police were able to transport the victim to a local medical treatment facility, his condition remains unknown.

Pfluger then barricaded himself in his bedroom and at one point, shot at and nearly stroke a CSPD SWAT member that was attempting to negotiate with him to surrender.

CSPD issued a "shelter in place" advisement to residents inside the complex in response; this advisement has since been rescinded as of Monday morning.

Pfluger is reported to have surrendered after nearly 7 hours.

He is now in custody with bond set at $15,000.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.