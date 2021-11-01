College Station police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Sunday, the College Station Police Department arrested 27-year-old Zachary Carl Pfluger who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Pfluger allegedly opened fire and shot his friend near his chest, abdomen and pelvic area. The shooting occurred around 3:24 p.m. inside a unit at Lake Walk at Traditions.

Authorities said the victim was visiting Pfluger at his apartment as he was on his way to attend a wedding.

Pfluger was reportedly offended by what the victim was wearing and shot him.

Upon arrival, College Station police were able to transport the victim to a local medical treatment facility, his condition remains unknown.

Pfluger then barricaded himself in his bedroom and at one point, shot at and nearly stroke a CSPD SWAT member that was attempting to negotiate with him to surrender.

CSPD issued a "shelter in place" advisement to residents inside the complex in response; this advisement has since been rescinded as of Monday morning.

Pfluger is reported to have surrendered after nearly 7 hours.

He is now in custody with bond set at $15,000.

UPDATE: All residents of Lake Walk at Traditions Apartments can return to their homes. Investigators will remain on scene for a while to collect evidence. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/kLhRaKdwdN — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 1, 2021

