City of College Station plans to update Wellborn district with new 10-year plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is in the approval process for a new 10-year plan for the Wellborn District.

The city released the plans Wednesday.

There are plans for adding sidewalks and shared-paths for pedestrians and bicyclists, adding landscaping to Wellborn Road, unique signage and even a 'main street' for businesses along Live Oak Street, which would be extended to McCullough Road.

Director of Planning and Development Services Michael Ostrowski says this was already a plan that had feedback from the community.

The main goal is to meet development pressures, but to also fulfill residents' requests to preserve the history of the community.

The city made the changes to fit the changing population size and the rise of new business opportunities.

"What we started to see though recently is a lot of development pressures we put on within the Wellborn area, an area that has become a little more dense in terms of residential potential additional commercial," Ostrowski said.

It would take the city approximately 10 years to complete, and there are a few still a few meetings left before approving the plan.

But there will still be items to take action on even after approval.

There will be a Planning and Zoning Commission Recommendation meeting Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall before the plan's potential adoption on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

You can view the full plan and provided feedback on the City of College Station's website.