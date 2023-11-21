Cameron Thrift Shop to distribute 180 food bags ahead of Thanksgiving

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Christian Services Thrift Shop packed about 180 grocery bags Monday for its annual Thanksgiving food distribution.

About 50 people were signed up on Nov. 2.

But Manager Lisa Condry says it's more people than the shop expected this year.

"We've had a little over 100 in past years, so getting to 180 is a milestone for us. We wish we could have some more," she said.

They're giving out canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, broth, dessert mix, frosting, eggs and even a turkey.

Those who signed up must bring the ticket received upon signing up on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.