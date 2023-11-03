'That's what we look forward to': Cameron thrift shop opens sign-ups for annual Thanksgiving food distribution

CAMERON, Texas — Milam County residents Lupe Herrera and Essie Bowie can't always afford food each month.

"You have to try to hold on to a little money, you know, until you get your check next month," Bowie said.

"You don't get any food stamps or nothing like that."

But what's left of their social security checks after paying expenses like utilities and insurance is not enough to pay for their Thanksgiving dinner this year.

"It's very expensive to buy Thanksgiving, you know, and we're low income, so it's hard," Herrera said.

Now, they're signing up for the Cameron Area Christian Services Thrift Shop's annual Thanksgiving food distribution.

But they're not alone in their struggles.

Texas is the second highest food insecure state.

15.5 percent of households lacked access to food from 2020-2022, according to the USDA, which is higher than the national rate.

Manager Lisa Condry says the shop usually serves about 150 people in the county each year, and they've already had 55 people sign up within two days.

"One of the most under-served populations is the seniors because they are on a limited income," Condry said.

"We live in a small town so even the social security that they get is not a lot because they haven't had high paying jobs because there aren't high paying jobs here."

But she hopes the program helps people like Herrera and Bowie.

"I think most of them if you stood and watched when they get their bags, they are very grateful. I think a majority of them really need it," Condry said.

They will provide dessert mixes, canned vegetables and pie fillings, cranberry sauce, cornbread and stuffing mixes stuffing, eggs and even a turkey on Nov. 21.

Until then, Herrera and Bowie must rely on their savings from their checks and their monthly bag of groceries they get from the shop, too.

"We're doing whatever we can to provide so we can survive and keep going," Herrera said.

But he says the date is giving them both something to look forward to on the holiday.

"It helps us out of lot because it give us a Thanksgiving dinner," he said. "That's what we look forward to."

To sign up, you can visit the shop on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The deadline is Nov. 10.