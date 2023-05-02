Bryan ISD, BCS Habitat for Humanity raise walls on the Quintero-Mendez family home

BRYAN, Texas — Construction is coming along at the Habitat for Humanity home in Bryan.

Over the weekend, Bryan ISD, Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, and volunteers came together at the construction site to install the walls of the home for the Quintero-Mendez family.

Back in February, Bryan ISD and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity broke ground for the Quintero-Mendez family home.

“I was helping out raising money and awareness at First Friday and football games,” said Alfredo Rojas, Bryan ISD student. “I was excited to hear how much progress we made since all of that started earlier this year. It’s just an exciting moment.”

Rojas has been part of this project since the start, when the school district started raising money to help fund the home.

They raised more than $80,000 before the end of last year.

His classmate, Maci Nash, joined him in unloading the walls from work trucks.

The walls are decorated in artwork and heart felt messages by Bryan ISD students.

“It’s rewarding like I’m so happy I get to help a Bryan ISD family and people in our community,” Nash said. “It just means so much to just know that they’re getting this house and somewhere that they can share.”

Thanks to help from students, staff and volunteers, the Quintero-Mendez family is set to move into their home by the end of this year.