Bryan ISD, BCS Habitat for Humanity, break ground on habitat home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity came together Friday afternoon to officially break ground on the home for a Bryan family in need.

Hearts and hands of the community gathered for the groundbreaking of the Quintero-Mendez family’s new home.

Carmen Garcia is a third grade teacher in Bryan ISD and translates for the family.

To see an outpour of love and support from their fellow neighbors in Bryan and College Station meant the world.

“He [dad] said that [they’re] very happy, very excited because you can tell how the community came together for this and it was just nice to see everyone come together in this partnership,” said the Quintero-Mendez family, recipient of habitat home.

Executive director of BCS Habitat for Humanity, Andy York, says faith and students, faculty, staff and the community made this effort possible.

“It took God to make this possible,” said Andy York, Executive Director, Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity. “This is a lot of people coming together, inspiration years ago from Ginger to have this idea Bryan ISD be involved in this way and it’s been incredible to see it happen to see the Clearfield family come in with matching funds.”

During the ceremony, the Quintero-Mendez family mentioned how their current home is in poor condition, cold, drafty, and the kids do not have their own rooms.

“Currently they [the kids] do not have any privacy,” the Quintero-Mendez family said. “They have shared rooms so they are really excited from having a house that is in better condition, and also all the kids get their own space their own room so she’s [mom] that the kids will grow up with some more privacy.”

Bryan ISD Build and BCS Habitat for Humanity partnered in August marking the first time the district partnered as a whole to build a home together.

Through the generous donations of the community and the Ruth- Clearfield family matching $40,000 of the funds, the $80,000 goal was met and exceeded before the end of 2022.

The Quintero-Mendez family will move into their new home before the end of this year.

“We’ll be done sometime in the summer,” said York. “It’s kind of exciting because when Bryan ISD comes back from summer break, that’ll be another thing to celebrate, that the house is done and the family has been able to move in.”

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine says it’s about the children in Bryan ISD.

By helping with this project, she says each child will walk away with the experience of serving and giving back to their community.