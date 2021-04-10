Bryan community recovering from workplace mass shooting

BRYAN, TX — After the workplace mass shooting that took place here in Bryan yesterday leaving 5 victims wounded, employees and nearby businesses picked up the pieces.

The suspect identified as 27 year old Larry Bollin was charged with murder as well as five accounts of aggravated assault and attempted capital murder.

A few Kent Moore Cabinet employees were wounded.

Other workers were finally sent home after a few hours.

They were happy to head home to their loved ones after the traumatic experience they all went through, but they left by foot meaning they left their belongings behind.

”When they were in a group all the detectives and they came and told us that it was going to be a long day and if we want to leave that we could get a ride," said Carlos Perida, a Line Leader employee at Kent Moore Cabinet Ltd.

As businesses in the industrial park area saw their community hurting, they came to their aid and provided assistance as best they could.

“I mean luckily the business in front let us use their restroom for everybody who needed it and they were bringing a lot of water trying to calm us down,” Pereida shared.

About a half a mile away, the Brazos Valley Food Bank had high school volunteers in the building. As the shooter fled the scene, they were frightened and all put on lock-down.

“We talked about if somebody was able to get into the building which way they should exit and where they should go,” said Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Bollin encountered a DPS Trooper as he was fleeing. .

In an attempt for law enforcement agencies to get the suspect into custody Juan Rojas Tavor was shot. The Madisonville trooper is stable, receiving care at St. Joseph Health surrounded by family.

Bollin was taken into custody in Grimes County. He has also been charged by DPS with attempted capital murder.

Situations like this can cause rippling effects on people in different ways. Theresa Mangapora acknowledges this and has set up a licensed professional counselor zoom conference for her entire organization.

”I do realize that even though the active shooter was not at our facility that the situation that our staff went through could cause some resurfacing of past trauma," said Mangapora.

Employees close to the deceased victim, now identified as 40 year old Bryan resident Timothy Smith, send prayers to the family.

“I actually knew him way before," said Pereida. "I used to work with him for at a restaurant, so I know him and he was a good guy and all that, my prayers to the family cause I know he just had a new born too,”

Pereida is celebrating his birthday today not particularly the way he planned, but looks to moving forward in the days to come and put this difficult experience behind him.

Bryan PD investigators and crime scene unit were still on sight earlier this afternoon now the road is open and employees are able to recover their vehicles and belongings.

