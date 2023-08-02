Brazos Valley barber, beauty school gives students free haircuts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Madyson Moncrief will be a new student at Bryan ISD when school starts Aug. 10.

She and her mother, Megan Runge, moved from Austin in April, and they are both nervous about starting school.

However, when Runge found out that the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute was giving kids free haircuts on Tuesday, she knew she had to take her daughter.

It gave her the confidence boost she needs to start the fifth grade at Rayburn Intermediate School.

"It’s helping her be more confident in herself this year," Runge said.

They were among the at least 50 families that showed up to get haircuts at the institute's annual back-to-school event.

Runge says the event is helping her save money.

Owner Ramsey De La Cruz says a haircut can cost at least $25.

"We don’t want them to have another cost on top of what they’re already spending for school or the necessities, so if we can provide some relief for that financially then we are here for that," De La Cruz said.

He and his wife have been hosting the event for years to give back to the community that supported them for six years.

"When we’re providing these services to these kids and these families, and they have these transformations where they’re feeling confident about themselves and taking on the day with wide eyes and joy, it brings joy to us."

Parents showed up with their kids, told the barber the cut they wanted, and left with a new haircut.

Runge says she would take her daughter to the event again next year, and maybe even become regular customers.

"Everybody’s been really welcoming and friendly and nice. She’s autistic, so it helps with learning other activities," Runge said.

As for whether Moncrief's new cut boosted her confidence before school — it did.

"I like it because the process was really fun," Moncrief said.

The shop offered free haircuts from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but De La Cruz says the shop still offers haircuts starting at four dollars.