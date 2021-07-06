Best digital probe grill thermometer 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Traditionally, people who were grilling or cooking indoors would poke the meat with a fork to see if the juices ran out clear. This was not the most reliable way to test so see if the food was cooked all the way through, though. Raw meat not only tastes terrible, it can also be full of harmful bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella. To get the most accurate temperature as quickly as possible, you need the best digital probe grill thermometer that you can find.

Digital probe grill thermometers are easy to use, and not as costly as you might think. They are small and handheld, with slim metal bars that get inserted into the meat. Some are compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and smartphone apps, meaning that you can wander around instead of being chained to the grill. Some can be held in place with magnets, and many have heat resistance and waterproof qualities, too.

The digital readouts show you all the information you need within seconds, and may even have the minimum safe cooking temperatures and preferred doneness levels built-in. In general, you should cook fresh beef, lamb and veal to 145° Fahrenheit. Hamburgers should be cooked to 165°, chicken to 165° and pork 145°.

With this information and the best digital probe grill thermometer, you can feel confident that the food you cook and serve will be cooked safely and taste delicious.

Best Digital Probe Grill Thermometer

Price: $14.95

Two to three seconds is all you need to see what temperature your meat has reached with the Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer. It has a very large LCD screen so you won’t have to squint, and a sturdy, waterproof body so you can rinse it off with a little bit of water when it comes time to clean up.

Price: $17.99

Take the guesswork out of cooking and grilling with the SMARTRO ST59 Digital Meat Thermometer. This tool is programmed with safe cooking temperatures for eight kinds of meat. It also has a backlit LCD display, plus a countdown feature that alerts you when the meat reaches the desired temperature.

Price: $51.99

If you are a convert to the art of grilling, the Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer has got you covered. It comes with four Bluetooth meat thermometer probes and connects to your phone, so you can easily stay on top of the cooking times for several items with different cooking times and temps. It may just be the best digital probe grill thermometer of all since it will allow you to spend more time with guests or relaxing while you cook.

Price: $56.99

This handy grilling tool is one of the best digital probe grill thermometers you can buy. It has two easy-to-read probe monitors that are accurate from up to 300 feet away. Not only that, the ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer has pre-set temperatures for nine kinds of meat, and it beeps and flashes to tell you when the food is ready.

Price: $16.97

The Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer offers lightning-fast readouts that are accurate to within one degree. It also has an automatic shutoff and a large, backlit dial that makes it easy to read at night. It’s rated waterproof, so it can be washed under running water.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.