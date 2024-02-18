Baylor retires Brittney Griner's jersey

WACO, Texas — History has been made. Brittney Griner was forever immortalized as the Bears retired Griner's jersey.

Brittney Griner becomes only the 7th player in Baylor basketball history to have their jersey retired, but she is the first to have it raised in the rafters of the Foster Pavilion.

Griner played for the Bears for four seasons and finished with 3,283 points, 1,305 rebounds, 748 blocks (NCAA leader), and 18 dunks.

Everyone in attendance got a special shirt honoring Griner and they presented a video honoring her greatest moments.