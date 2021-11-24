Bars prepare for busy season during holidays

WACO, Texas — Between football season, the fall semester, and the holidays, this time of year is always busy for local bars.

Nathan Mcherny is a bartender at the Backyard Bar and Grill. He told 25 News business is already picking up and they're preparing for a busy next few days.

"We kind of just prep a lot more and just order more inventory of what we really need," Mcherny said. "It's been pretty busy this week so far. I love it, it's just so fun."

The crowds are now returning after a slow year in 2020.

"Last year was actually kind of slow because of COVID and everything" Mcherny said. "Not that many people were moving around. But this year for sure so far."

If you plan to be one of those bar patrons this year, local first responders ask you to designate a driver to get your party around safely early in the night.

"Just remember that your actions effect more than just yourself so we want to make sure that everybody is drinking responsibly if you're going out to drink, pay attention on the roads especially if you're in areas you're not as familiar with," Brian Johnson with the College Station Fire Department said. "We want everyone to be safe this holiday season."

Driving after drinking is not only dangerous, it's also illegal and law enforcement will be on the roads to make sure everyone is safe.

"Just like any other day, our officers are going to be extremely vigilant as to watching those drivers on the road, making sure if there is anything suspicious that might be going on, we're going to do our best to make sure they're safe and also the people on the road around them," Cierra Shipley, Public Information Officer for the Waco Police Department, said.

Other holiday drinking tips include pacing yourself, not drinking on an empty stomach and staying hydrated.