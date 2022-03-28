Ballistic report links two 2021 murders to same killer, police say

WACO, Texas — As those who knew DPS Trooper Chad Walker approached the one-year anniversary of his death, they're remembering his life, legacy, and passion for his work.

"Trooper walker was well known in the community," DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard told 25 News. "Everybody loved him and law enforcement-wise, he was the best trooper you could possibly imagine. He just made everyone happy with his presence."

On March 26, 2021, Walker stopped to help a vehicle on the side of the road when police say DeArthur Pinson Jr started shooting before he was able to leave the patrol car.

"Law enforcement is a dangerous job. Not DPS only, but all law enforcement and all first responders," Sgt Howard said. "In this world, you never know what's going to happen. There's a whole lot of unknowns when we're doing our jobs."

Pinson died by suicide shortly after killing Trooper Walker. KXXV sister station KLTV spoke with Palestine police who say new ballistic evidence also links him to the shooting of Dustin Rodgers six days earlier.

Rodgers and his son were shot while driving in their car on March 20th, 2021. They were both brought to the hospital where he later died, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Police say the case is now closed one year after the killer's death, but for his victim's friends and family, the pain still lingers.

"Every day not a day goes past where I'm sure someone's thinking about him," Sgt Howard said. "He's on everybody's mind as we approach the year. It's a hard thing, it's still fresh. It's only been a year."