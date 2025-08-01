Anderson VFD raising funds with barbeque cook-off

Anderson VFD is a non profit organization, partially funded by Grimes County.

Money from the county is for operating expenses only, equipment purchases must be made through fundraising.

With the barbeque cookoff, they want to purchase breathing apparatuses for firefighters.

The event will be Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9, 2025.

Watch the full story here

Anderson VFD raising funds with barbeque cookoff

Broadcast Transcript

Robert Weeks, the chief of fire suppression for Anderson Volunteer Fire Department tells 15 ABC:

"We all sort of have a fixed, you know, pot of money or a fund that comes from the county. that is designated use which means we have to take that funding and use it for things like operational expenses."

Kenny Graves

This year, they received $59,000 from Grimes County, with almost half going to insurance costs. Weeks tells 15 ABC there are many other needs.

"We also have to fund all of the equipment, all of the tools, all of the, you know, technology, the radios, you know, uh, the pagers for the members of the gear for the members, so fire gear and, you know, breathing apparatus, uh, those sorts of expenses that are more capital expenses don't come from the county money."

Kenny Graves

To make ends meet, the department turns to fundraisers. Next Friday and Saturday is expected to see the largest fundraiser — a barbeque cook-off. Samantha Kimich, the fundraising coordinator for the department, told 15 ABC it may be the best turnout yet.

"We're expecting close to 50 teams, which that's the most we've ever had."

The VFD is there to help local neighbors all day, every day. Weeks tells 15 ABC they need the community's help to continue their vital service.

"Generally, we have to show up with the people, the trucks, the equipment, you know, the gear, the firefighting gear, and all of the water that we're gonna need to put the fire out."

Kimich says they are still accepting cookoff teams for the event, to find out more click here

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.