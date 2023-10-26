Get this stylish jumpsuit for as little as $30 today (regularly $70)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The fall fashion season is in full effect. It’s time to tuck away those light summery dresses for work or a night out with friends. If you’ve been looking for something new to add to your cooler-weather wardrobe, you might want to consider a jumpsuit.

This versatile one-piece outfit is one of this year’s popular fashion trends. A jumpsuit can be as casual as jeans or dressed up for a formal party, depending on how it’s made and accessorized.

And even better, a good jumpsuit is an affordable wardrobe staple. You can pick up a dressy jumpsuit from Amazon for a limited time, starting at just $30.

MORE: 50+ of the best deals from Amazon’s holiday beauty sale

$29.99 (was $69.95) at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its Blencot Women’s Jumpsuit up to 56%, depending on which color you choose. You’ll only pay $29.99 to $33.99 during this special deal. Typically, this jumpsuit costs up to $69.95. So you can save up to $40.

Limited-time deals like this from Amazon tend to sell out quickly and end without warning. If you love this jumpsuit, get it in your shopping cart immediately before the sale price disappears.

Choose from 19 colors, including shades of blue, brown, white, black, red and green. Sizes range from small (sizes 4-6) to 2XL (sizes 18-20). The polyester and elastane fabric blend is machine washable and provides a relaxed fit. Some colors have a button closure, while others have a zipper. Make sure to check the product description for your selected item.

MORE: The best things to buy in November to save money

Both the long-sleeve and short-sleeve jumpsuits are included in this sale. Both styles have a V-neck bodice, high waistline and wide, flowing leg cut. The sleeves on all styles also have a stylish gather near the shoulder for an elegant look.

This jumpsuit allows anyone to add a fashionable wardrobe essential to their closet without breaking the bank. With so many colors and such a significant discount, choosing just one may not be easy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.