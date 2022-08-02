Activist groups to speak on GRACE Act possibility at Waco City Council meeting

WACO, Texas — The Supreme Court issued its final judgement on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization this summer, overturning the historic Roe v Wade cases.

Texas' trigger law will now go into effect on August 25th, which will make abortion illegal except when a woman's health is at stake.

Some cities across the state are pushing through "GRACE Act" resolutions. The acronym stands for 'Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone' and would decriminalize the procedure.

The idea was also brought up in a recent Waco City Council meeting.

"It agitated a nerve in the pro-life community and we don't want to see this sidestepping, undercutting law enforcement in our city," Pro-Life Waco activist John Pisciotta said. "We don't think this is ever going to happen, that a grace act will be a part of the city of Waco but we want to be very sure."

Pro-life advocates like Pisciotta say the potential resolution would minimize Texas laws.

Activists with pro-choice groups say instead this will help women and they are glad to see city leaders possibly support this.

"It's just important that we have these concerns voiced in Waco," Tiffany Vidna with Pro-Choice Waco said. "I think it's encouraging and shows you're not alone in this battle, that there's a community out there where there's people who think like you."

Both groups plan to have speakers attend Tuesday night's City Council meeting to share their thoughts and they encourage others to join them at 6:00 in City Hall.